Exports of Kurdish oil from Iraq to Turkey restart after years-long pause

Crude oil flowed on Saturday through a pipeline from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to Turkey for the first time in two and a half years, after an interim deal broke a deadlock, Iraq's oil ministry said.

The resumption started at 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT), according to a statement from the ministry.

"Operations started at a rapid pace and with complete smoothness without recording any significant technical problems," the ministry said.

The agreement between Iraq's federal government, the Kurdistan regional government (KRG) and foreign oil producers operating in the region will allow 180,000 to 190,000 barrels per day of crude to flow to Turkey's Ceyhan port, Iraq's oil minister told Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw on Friday.