Oil drops to 16-week low on economic worries and expected OPEC+ boost

Oil prices slid for a third day in a row to a 16-week low on Wednesday as a US government shutdown fed worries about the global economy, while traders expected more oil supply to come on the market with a planned output boost by OPEC+ next month.

Brent crude futures fell 64 cents, or one per cent, to $65.39 a barrel at 13:03 EDT (17:03 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 55 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $61.82.

That put Brent on track for its lowest settlement since June 5, while WTI was headed for its lowest close since May 30.