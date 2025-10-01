Venezuelan oil exports reach highest level since 2020

Venezuela's oil exports averaged 1.09 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest monthly level since February 2020, according to shipping data and documents from state-run energy company PDVSA.

The country has struggled to stabilize oil production and exports since coming under US sanctions in 2019, but rising crude output, sales of accumulated stocks and more imports of diluents used for producing exportable crude grades boosted oil shipments last month, the data and documents showed.