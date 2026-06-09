Oil delivered to Philippines in May was from Russia, not Iran as earlier reported

An oil cargo delivered to the Philippines that Kpler had said last month originated from Iran was actually from Russia, the shiptracking firm said this week.

Kpler data that had showed the Suezmax tanker Ocean Start delivered Iranian oil crude to Petron's Bataan refinery on May 17 was revised to show the tanker delivered Urals crude from Russia, Kpler told Reuters on Monday.

The revision was due to a review of further information on the voyage, Kpler said.