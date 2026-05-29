Iranian oil arrives in the Philippines for the first time since war

The Philippines received an Iranian crude cargo this month, ship-tracking data shows, likely the country's first since the Iran war disrupted supplies from the Middle East.

The Suezmax tanker Ocean Start delivered Iranian crude to Petron's Bataan refinery on May 17, according to data from Kpler. The tanker is capable of carrying one million barrels of oil.

The Ocean Start received the cargo in early May through a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer in waters off Singapore with another Suezmax tanker Kylo, which loaded the crude at Iran's Kharg Island on March 27, the data showed.