Odfjell reports 2025 profit decline amid softening chemical tanker markets

Odfjell reported a consolidated net profit of $155 million for 2025, which marked a decrease from the $278 million achieved in the previous year. The shipping group noted that although chemical tanker markets softened during the period, stable contract coverage helped maintain resilient earnings.

Total assets at the end of December 31 reached $2.036 billion, while cash flow from operations was recorded at $311 million. According to the company, these results reflected solid cash generation despite the market conditions and provided total liquidity of $344 million by the end of the year.

Revenues from chemical tanker activities fell to $1.113 billion from $1.247 billion in 2024. Total volumes transported by the fleet rose to 13.4 million tonnes, though the company stated that freight rates experienced a downward trend after the summer of 2024.