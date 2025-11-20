Odfjell and Nissen Kaiun form 10-vessel chemical tanker joint venture

Norwegian chemical tanker operator Odfjell and Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun have established a joint venture, Odfjell Hakata Maritime, to operate chemical tankers headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The new entity is scheduled to become operational in December 2025.

The joint venture will initially comprise ten stainless steel vessels, contributed equally by the two partners. Nine of these ships are already operated by Odfjell under existing charter agreements, while the tenth is expected to join the fleet in early December. Odfjell Tankers will act as the commercial manager.