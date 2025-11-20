Odfjell and Nissen Kaiun form 10-vessel chemical tanker joint venture

Norwegian chemical tanker operator Odfjell and Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun have established a joint venture, Odfjell Hakata Maritime, to operate chemical tankers headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The new entity is scheduled to become operational in December 2025.
The joint venture will initially comprise ten stainless steel vessels, contributed equally by the two partners. Nine of these ships are already operated by Odfjell under existing charter agreements, while the tenth is expected to join the fleet in early December. Odfjell Tankers will act as the commercial manager.
Odfjell projects that this initiative, alongside other fleet renewal projects, will result in an approximate twelve per cent increase in commercial trading days in 2026 compared to 2025.
Harald Fotland, CEO of Odfjell, said, “The new JV, named Odfjell Hakata Maritime, marks another chapter in the long-standing partnership between Odfjell and Nissen Kaiun.”
He noted that Nissen Kaiun's contribution of advanced vessels reinforces Odfjell's market position. "The partnership comes amid growing demand for safe and efficient chemical transportation," Fotland added.