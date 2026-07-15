Navigator Gas signs agreements for vessel and joint venture stake disposals

Navigator Holdings has signed definitive agreements to sell eight gas carriers and its shareholding in the Unigas International joint venture for approximately $183 million.

The transaction follows a non-binding letter of intent from April 15, and is expected by the firm to close by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Bernhard Schulte Investment Holding and Sloman Neptun, who are existing partners in the Unigas pool, will acquire the vessels and joint venture shares.