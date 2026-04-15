Navigator Gas to sell eight vessels and exit Unigas pool for $183m

Navigator Gas signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell eight gas carriers and its shareholding in the Unigas International joint venture. Bernhard Schulte and Sloman Neptun are the intended buyers in a transaction valued at approximately $183 million.

The sale includes the vessels Happy Pelican, Happy Penguin, Happy Condor, Happy Osprey, Happy Kestrel, Happy Peregrine, Happy Albatross, and Happy Avocet. Once the deal is finalised, Navigator Gas will fully exit the Unigas Pool while the remaining partners continue operations.

The company stated that proceeds from the sale are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. This divestment follows a strategy to focus on ethylene-capable Handysize and midsize vessels by removing non-core tonnage.