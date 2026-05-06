Navigator Gas sees increased net income in Q1 2026

Navigator Holdings reported a net income of $35.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This figure represents an increase from the $27 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

Total operating revenues reached $140.6 million for the three months, compared to $151.4 million in the previous year. The company noted that the decrease was primarily due to lower fleet utilisation and a reduction in average daily rates.

A non-binding letter of intent was signed on April 14, 2026, for the sale of eight gas carriers to Bernhard Schulte and Sloman Neptun. The group disclosed that the aggregate purchase price for the Unigas vessels is approximately $183 million.