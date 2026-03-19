Middle East unrest boosts Asia's intake of Russian fuel

Asia is expected to import a record volume of fuel oil from Russia in March after the US eased sanctions, shipping data showed as of Thursday, ahead of expected tighter supplies from next month caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The influx will help to alleviate some concerns about supply tightness arising from a shortage of Middle Eastern fuel oil after the war halted fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and refiners in the region halted operations.

Asia is set to receive more than three million tonnes (614,500 barrels per day) of Russian fuel oil this month, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler and LSEG.