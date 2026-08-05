Middle East shipping chaos drives Navigator Holdings Q2 profit gain

Liquefied gas carrier operator Navigator Holdings reported net income of $53 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, up from $21.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Total operating revenue increased 29.5 per cent to $167.9 million from $129.6 million a year earlier.

The company said disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz constrained hydrocarbon exports from the Middle East, prompting Asian buyers to source additional liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethane, and ethylene from North America.