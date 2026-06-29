Iran and US stop hostilities for Hormuz talks after tensions flare up

Iran and the United States agreed to halt recent hostilities in the Persian Gulf and renew talks regarding their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said on Sunday, raising hopes of saving an interim peace deal that was under pressure from days of tit-for-tat strikes.

"Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU. Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely," the official said, referring to the 14-point memorandum of understanding that was agreed on June 17 under which the strait would be re-opened for traffic.

Axios, which first reported the cessation of hostilities, citing a senior US official, said talks would resume Tuesday in Qatar.