Mexico's Pemex supplied nearly $500m of oil and fuel to Cuba in 2025

Mexico's Pemex supplied crude oil and petroleum products to Cuba worth $496 million in 2025 through a commercial contract effective since 2023, the CEO of the state energy company, Victor Rodriguez, said on Wednesday.

The shipments to Cuba have heightened friction between Mexico and the US, after US President Donald Trump threatened last week he would impose tariffs on countries that sell oil to the Caribbean island.

"We have only one contract, it's a contract from 2023, which is the most recent contract; it's a normal commercial contract, like the ones we have with other countries," Rodriguez said, speaking alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Rodriguez added the contract was open-ended and supply was based on Cuba's needs as well as on the availability of product in Mexico, adding it had been stable and there were no outstanding payments from Cuba.

Sheinbaum, speaking during her regular morning press conference, added Mexico had "an open credit line" with Cuba and said humanitarian oil shipments to the island far outstripped commercial obligations.

"The problem we have now is that the United States is going to impose tariffs on any country that sells to Cuba, so we are exploring all diplomatic avenues to resolve this problem, because we don't want it to affect Mexico either," she said.