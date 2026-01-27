Mexico not halting Cuba oil exports due to US pressure, president says

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, pressed on Tuesday whether Mexico had halted oil shipments to Cuba amid pressure from Washington, said shipment decisions were sovereign in nature and not based on US pressure.

However, Sheinbaum appeared to acknowledge that Mexico had halted a planned shipment to Cuba. Asked at her regular morning press conference whether she denied a media report that Mexico had halted the shipment, Sheinbaum responded: "It is a sovereign decision and it is made in the moment when necessary."

Sheinbaum sidestepped a question about whether Mexico would resume oil shipments to Cuba, answering: "in any case, it will be reported."

Bloomberg first reported the suspension of the oil shipment. Reuters exclusively reported last week that the Mexican Government was reviewing whether to keep sending oil to Cuba amid growing fears within Sheinbaum's administration that Mexico could face reprisals from the US over the policy.