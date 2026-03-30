Tankers

Mexico claims sovereign right to export fuel to Cuba

Caribbean Sea map Cuba colombia venezuela gulf of mexico
Caribbean Sea mapPexels/HeidiSadecky
Published on

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday that her country has every right to send fuel to Cuba, whether for humanitarian or commercial reasons.

Sheinbaum's remarks came one day after US President Donald Trump softened his stance on the block of oil shipments to the Communist-run island and as a Russian oil tanker approached Havana.

The Mexican Government, "always seeks (to send) humanitarian aid, and it is in that context that we will make the decision," Sheinbaum responded at her morning press conference, in response to a question about fuel shipments to Cuba.

Also Read
"Humanitarian" shipment of oil from Russia arrives in Cuba

She did not specify or give a timeline for when Mexico could decide to send an oil shipment to Cuba.

Sheinbaum also said that private companies in Cuba, such as hotels, have approached the Mexican Government to purchase oil from state-owned energy company Pemex.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Raul Cortes; Editing by Emily Green)

Europe
North America
Latin America
Russia
Mexico
PEMEX
Cuba
United States
USA/Caribbean Conflicts (2025-)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com