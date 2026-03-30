Mexico claims sovereign right to export fuel to Cuba

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday that her country has every right to send fuel to Cuba, whether for humanitarian or commercial reasons.

Sheinbaum's remarks came one day after US President Donald Trump softened his stance on the block of oil shipments to the Communist-run island and as a Russian oil tanker approached Havana.

The Mexican Government, "always seeks (to send) humanitarian aid, and it is in that context that we will make the decision," Sheinbaum responded at her morning press conference, in response to a question about fuel shipments to Cuba.