Low Danube river levels choke Serbia’s July fuel imports

Serbia’s fuel imports fell to 25 per cent of their monthly target for July as low water levels on the Danube River choked off barge deliveries, Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said on Wednesday.

After a meeting with representatives of oil companies in Serbia, she said the logistics crisis showed the country's dependence on its single domestic refinery, operated by the Russian-owned and US-sanctioned oil firm NIS.

Danube levels fell to record lows this week in Hungary, Serbia and Romania, forcing barges and tankers to operate at 30 per cent to 40 per cent of their cargo capacity.