Serbia gets oil import waiver extension from US Treasury

The US Treasury Department has extended a sanctions waiver for Serbia's Russian-owned NIS until April 17, giving the Balkan country more time to import crude oil amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, Serbia's energy minister said on Friday.

"The extension of the licence for almost a month is particularly important now when oil prices are jumping...daily," Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said in a statement.

NIS operates Serbia's only oil refinery in the town of Pancevo, just outside Belgrade and is the biggest supplier and fuel retailer in the Balkan country.

Serbia on Thursday extended a ban on crude oil and fuel product exports until April 2 to safeguard its market from shortages and price spikes stemming from the war on Iran.