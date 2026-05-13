Chinese VLCC loaded with Iraqi crude tests Strait of Hormuz transit

A Chinese supertanker carrying two million barrels of Iraqi crude was attempting to sail through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to LSEG and Kpler ship-tracking data.

The very large crude carrier Yuan Hua Hu was past Iran's Larak Island and was on the eastern side of the strait and heading south, the data showed.

If successful, the voyage would mark the third known passage by a Chinese oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28, based on available ship-tracking data.