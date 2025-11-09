"Less polluting" vessel order volume flat as emissions rules unclear

Orders for all of 2024 surged to a 17-year high after ships were rerouted to avoid Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea, a process that required putting more ships in use to maintain schedules on the longer voyages.

Operators were also preparing for new environmental regulations from the United Nations' standard-setting authority for international shipping.

Orders for alternative fuel ships were roughly 29 million GT in the first 10 months of this year, down from 42 million GT in the year-earlier period, according to AXSMarine data.