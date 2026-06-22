Kuwait Petroleum returns to spot naphtha market for the first time since US-Iran war

Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has issued a tender to sell spot naphtha cargoes for July loading from its ports, marking its first such offer since the onset of the US-Iran war, according to trade sources and a document reviewed by Reuters.

The state-owned oil firm is offering either 55,000 tonnes (495,000 barrels) or 80,000 tonnes of the petrochemical feedstock, with loading scheduled for July 5-6 at any Kuwaiti port, the document showed.

The tender closes on June 22 with same-day validity.