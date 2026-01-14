Kazakhstan urges US and Europe to help safeguard oil transport after drone attacks

Kazakhstan on Wednesday urged the US and Europe to help secure the transport of oil following drone attacks on tankers heading to a Black Sea terminal on the Russian coast. The terminal handles one per cent of global supply.

Unidentified drones struck at least two oil tankers in the Black Sea on Tuesday, including one chartered by US oil major Chevron. This occurred as they sailed toward a terminal on the Russian coast to load oil from Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said in a statement that three tankers were hit en route to the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in the Black Sea. This follows a November 29 attack on CPC's exporting equipment which resulted in a fall in oil exports.