Kazakhstan sees sharp oil output drop as Black Sea exports stall

Oil and gas condensate output in Kazakhstan plunged by 35 per cent on January 1-12 from December's average, a source familiar with the data told Reuters. This was mainly due to export constraints via a Black Sea terminal.

Still, Kazakhstan raised oil production for the whole of 2025 to 99.6 million tonnes, or 2.060 million barrels per day according to preliminary Reuters calculations. This was up from 87.6 million tonnes extracted in 2024 and compared with 96.2 million tonnes expected by the energy ministry.

Kazakhstan's oil exports have been reduced after a November 29 Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal in Russia. The terminal handles around 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports.