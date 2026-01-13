Kazakhstan sees sharp oil output drop as Black Sea exports stall

Oil and gas condensate output in Kazakhstan plunged by 35 per cent on January 1-12 from December's average, a source familiar with the data told Reuters. This was mainly due to export constraints via a Black Sea terminal.
Still, Kazakhstan raised oil production for the whole of 2025 to 99.6 million tonnes, or 2.060 million barrels per day according to preliminary Reuters calculations. This was up from 87.6 million tonnes extracted in 2024 and compared with 96.2 million tonnes expected by the energy ministry.
Kazakhstan's oil exports have been reduced after a November 29 Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal in Russia. The terminal handles around 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports.
One of three moorings was severely damaged, according to CPC, where US majors Chevron and ExxonMobil have large stakes. Kazakhstan's production declined to 1.21 million barrels per day in early January from 1.87 million bpd in December, said the source.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. The source also said that output at the Chevron-led Tengiz oilfield, Kazakhstan's largest, has more than halved for the period.
Production at the offshore Kashagan oilfield fell by 60 per cent, while output at Karachaganak declined by 40 per cent. Kazakhstan's energy ministry and operators of the fields did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
After the drone attack, Kazakhstan diverted some of its oil flows to other routes from the Black Sea terminal. These included routes to China and the Baku - Tbilisi - Ceyhan pipeline.
