Kazakhstan reroutes oil exports after drone attack cuts CPC pipeline capacity

Kazakhstan will divert more crude through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in December after its main export route, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, cut capacity following damage from a Ukrainian drone attack, five industry sources said.

The CPC pipeline, which carries over 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports and handles more than one per cent of global supply, briefly halted operations on Saturday after a mooring at its Black Sea terminal near Russia's Novorossiisk port was damaged, the operator said.