Jones Act waiver allows foreign tanker to deliver Texas crude to domestic refinery

A foreign-flagged tanker delivered a load of crude oil from Texas to a US refinery on Thursday under a temporary waiver issued by President Donald Trump to combat price increases and supply disruptions due to the Iran war.

The Malta-flagged HTM Warrior loaded light, sweet Bakken crude from refiner Phillips 66's terminal in Beaumont, Texas, in early April and discharged the cargo at Monroe Energy's Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania last week, Kpler and LSEG ship tracking data showed.

The Trump administration in March announced a 60-day waiver of the 1920 Jones Act shipping law, temporarily allowing foreign-flagged vessels to move fuel, fertiliser and other goods between US ports.