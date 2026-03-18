US waives Jones Act to ease fuel, fertilizer deliveries

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a 60-day waiver of Jones Act shipping regulations to help ease deliveries of fuel and fertilizer to combat rising prices and supply disruptions caused by the conflict in Iran.

"President Trump’s decision to issue a 60-day Jones Act waiver is just another step to mitigate the short-term disruptions to the oil market as the U.S. military continues meeting the objectives of Operation Epic Fury," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

"This action will allow vital resources like oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and coal to flow freely to US ports for sixty days, and the administration remains committed to continuing to strengthen our critical supply chains," she said.