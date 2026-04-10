Japan to release 20 days worth of oil reserves starting in May

Japan plans to release 20 days' worth of oil reserves from May, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told a cabinet meeting on Friday, to ensure stable domestic supply while searching for non-Middle East barrels as conflict in the region disrupts global supply.

The US and Iran have agreed on a two-week ceasefire to the war that began in late February, but there is no sign of Iran lifting its near-total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused the worst-ever disruption to global energy supplies.

Japan is dependent on the Middle East for some 95 per cent of its oil. It began releasing reserves on March 16 unilaterally and in co-ordination with other nations under a plan to make available enough oil to last 50 days. The 20 days' worth is additional.