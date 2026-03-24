Japan taps oil reserves as supply crisis shows no signs of easing

Japan will tap joint oil stockpiles held by producing nations in the country by the end of March, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday, as Tokyo ramps up emergency measures to offset supply losses from the Middle East.

Global oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2022 after the US and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran on February 28. The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, remains closed.

"We began releasing privately held reserves on March 16 and will begin releasing national reserves from the 26th," Takaichi said on social media. "Furthermore, releases from jointly held stockpiles with oil-producing countries are also scheduled to begin later in March."