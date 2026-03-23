Japan Petroleum Association explores sourcing oil from Americas

Japan Petroleum Association President Shunichi Kito said on Monday that North America was one potential source for alternative crude oil supplies, with Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico cited as possible options.

Oil buyers elsewhere, including from Japan, are looking for options to substitute for supplies on tankers stuck in the gulf region due to the US-Israeli war on Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices have spiked to more than $100 per barrel as the strait, a major route for global oil and LNG supplies, remains closed. In addition, the Trump administration has temporarily waived sanctions on the purchase of Russian and Iranian oil that is currently stranded at sea to soften the supply crisis.