Iraqi crude loadings surge back to life in early July

Iraqi crude loadings more than doubled to average roughly 1.2 million barrels per day in the first half of July, according to Kpler data and a source with direct knowledge of the flows, as exports accelerated following months of restricted shipments.

Crude exports averaged roughly 500,000 bpd in June, Kpler data showed.

Despite the monthly increase, Iraqi crude exports from the southern port of Basra were still down sharply from levels before the Iran war, when they were above 3.2 million bpd before March, according to Kpler.