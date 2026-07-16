Drone scare briefly halts oil loadings at Iraq's Basra terminal

Iraq briefly suspended oil loadings on Thursday after a drone hit an oil tanker at its Basra terminal, four Iraqi oil and security sources told Reuters, before later resuming them.

The drone did not cause damage or fire and it was not immediately clear who launched it, the sources added.

In a statement the oil ministry said reports of a halt to crude exports from the southern ports due to an alleged drone attack were inaccurate, and that loading operations were continuing as normal.