Iraq slashes July crude prices at Persian Gulf terminal to spur demand

Iraq's SOMO has offered wide discounts to its official selling prices to encourage term buyers to lift Basrah crude from its terminal inside the Persian Gulf in July, according to trade sources and a document reviewed by Reuters.

The discounts for Basrah Medium crude ranged from $14 to $16 a barrel while those for Basrah Heavy crude were between $16.80 and $18.80 a barrel, depending on the loading period. Discounts are wider for cargoes loading between July 1 and 5 and they become narrower for cargoes loading July 6-10 and July 11-31.

Buyers are requested to submit their nominations for quantity within a day from receiving the letter, SOMO said.