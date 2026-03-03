Iran war impact sees Western Canada Select crude oil discount shrink against WTI

The discount on Western Canada Select crude oil to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures narrowed by almost $1 a barrel on Monday, as the Iran war disrupted Middle Eastern output.

WCS for April delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $12.70 a barrel below the US benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared to $13.65 on Friday.

Global oil and gas prices surged on Monday following Israeli and US strikes on Iran and retaliation by Tehran that forced shutdowns of oil and gas facilities across the region and disrupted shipping in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Much of the oil that comes out of the Strait is graded medium to sour, so supply concerns will help to tighten global sour spreads and the WCS differential, said Rory Johnston, founder of the Commodity Context newsletter.