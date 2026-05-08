Tankers

Iran intercepts US-sanctioned tanker in Gulf of Oman, alleges plot to disrupt oil exports

Map showing the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman
Map showing the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of OmanLara Jameson/Pexels
Published on

Iran has seized the oil tanker Ocean Koi in the Gulf of Oman over an alleged attempt to disrupt Iran's oil exports, Iranian state media said on Friday, quoting an army statement.

It said the Barbados-flagged tanker was carrying Iranian oil and, "was trying to harm and disrupt oil exports...by exploiting regional conditions".

The oil tanker - which has been under US sanctions since February - was escorted to the southern coast of Iran and handed over to the judicial authorities, according to state media.

Also Read
FEATURE | Ceasefire holds for now after US and Iran briefly trade fire in Hormuz

The seizure came after US and Iranian forces clashed in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has largely closed the narrow waterway, a conduit for about a fifth of the world's oil flows before the US-Israeli war on Iran broke out on February 28.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Alison Williams and Ros Russell)

MENA
Gulf of Oman
Iran
North America
Strait of Hormuz
United States
sanctions
Middle East Conflicts
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com