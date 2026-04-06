India's Reliance cuts out the middleman with direct Venezuelan oil purchase

A unit of India's refiner Reliance Industries has begun loading a two-million-barrel cargo of Venezuelan heavy crude directly bought from state-run energy company PDVSA, according to a company document and shipping data on Monday.

Since Caracas signed a flagship oil supply deal with Washington after the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro in January, only a small group of companies have been able to buy cargoes directly from PDVSA.

Oil proceeds from any sales remain controlled by the United States through bank accounts administered by the Treasury Department, and commercial terms must follow US guidance, according to US licences granted for the trade so far.