India's crude oil imports climb in August, as it adjusts to sanctions aftermath

India's crude oil imports rose 3.76 per cent in August to 19.60 million tonnes month-on-month, government data showed on Tuesday. India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, making this data a key indicator of its oil demand.

On a yearly basis, crude oil imports fell 2.9 per cent from 20.18 million tonnes in August 2024, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell shows. Imports of crude oil products fell about 1.9 per cent on a yearly basis to 4.12 million tonnes in August, while product exports rose 11.2 per cent to 5.66 million tonnes.