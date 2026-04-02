India receives fuel supply request from Maldives

The Maldives is seeking fuel supplies from India, which is continuing to ship out fuel to neighbouring countries, a spokesperson for India's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

India, the world's fourth biggest refiner, is supplying fuels to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka under commercial engagements, said Randhir Jaiswal at a news conference.

"The government of Maldives has also reached out to us for supply of petroleum products both on short-term and long-term basis. Maldives' request is being examined keeping in mind our own availability and our own needs," Jaiswal said.

Maldives typically sources most of its fuel from Oman, according to World Bank data. Shipping of oil and oil products from the Middle East has been disrupted by the US-Israeli war with Iran, which has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit point for energy supplies.