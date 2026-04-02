India receives fuel supply request from Maldives

The Maldives is seeking fuel supplies from India, which is continuing to ship out fuel to neighbouring countries, a spokesperson for India's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
India, the world's fourth biggest refiner, is supplying fuels to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka under commercial engagements, said Randhir Jaiswal at a news conference.
"The government of Maldives has also reached out to us for supply of petroleum products both on short-term and long-term basis. Maldives' request is being examined keeping in mind our own availability and our own needs," Jaiswal said.
Maldives typically sources most of its fuel from Oman, according to World Bank data. Shipping of oil and oil products from the Middle East has been disrupted by the US-Israeli war with Iran, which has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit point for energy supplies.
Jaiswal said India is also discussing the current energy situation with Mauritius and Seychelles. "We have not received any request from them as yet," he said.
India is talking to Iran and other countries to secure the safe transit of its tankers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, carrying oil and products such as liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas, Jaiswal said.
So far India has managed to move out six LPG carriers from the gulf. 18 India-flagged vessels are still stuck in the strait, said Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary in the federal shipping ministry.
Refiners in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, are also preparing to buy Iranian oil after the US allowed a waiver of sanctions. India last imported Iranian oil in 2019.
Sanctioned vessel Ping Shun, carrying Iranian oil, is signalling as its destination the Indian west coast port Vadinar, according to LSEG ship tracking data. However, Indian authorities are not aware of the tanker's arrival at Indian ports, said Mangal.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Saurabh Sharma and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Jan Harvey)