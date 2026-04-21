IEA chief claims current energy turmoil is worst in history

The conflict between Iran and the US and Israel is creating the worst energy crisis ever faced by the world, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"This is indeed the biggest crisis in history," Birol told France Inter radio in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

"The crisis is already huge, if you combine the effects of the petrol crisis and the gas crisis with Russia," he added.

The war in the Middle East has choked up maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a conduit for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.