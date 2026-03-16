IEA to release record 400 million barrels of emergency oil to global markets

More than 400 million barrels of oil from International Energy Agency emergency reserves will begin flowing soon, the agency said in its most detailed account of the rollout of the plan to combat a spike in crude prices since the start of the Iran war.

Stocks from Asia and Oceania countries will be available immediately and stocks from Europe and the Americas will be available at the end of March, the agency said on Sunday, four days after the agreement was announced.

Governments have committed to make available 271.7 million barrels of oil from government stocks, 116.6 million barrels from obligated industry stocks and 23.6 million barrels from other sources, the statement said.