Houthi threat forces swift detours for four Red Sea tankers

Four tankers changed course in the Red Sea on Wednesday, with two signalling the Suez Canal as their new destination after Yemen's Houthi terrorists warned ships to avoid sailing to Saudi Arabian ports, ship-tracking data showed.

The Iran-aligned Houthis on Monday declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front against the United States in its war with Iran and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Persian Gulf.

"The threat of Houthi hostile actions against Saudi Arabia...has begun to have an overall effect on tanker activity," ship broker Clarksons said in a note.

"There are reports of several tankers, having loaded in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port in the Red Sea, that have shifted course towards the Suez Canal rather than sail south towards the Bab el-Mandeb strait, while others are holding their positions waiting for further instruction."