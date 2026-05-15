Greek-operated tanker beats quiet week to cross Strait of Hormuz

A Greek-operated tanker sailed from the Persian Gulf to India on Friday after crossing the Strait of Hormuz in one of the few crude sailings through the waterway this week, ship tracking data showed on Friday.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has led to the effective closure of the strait, stranding hundreds of ships and leading to unprecedented disruption of energy supplies.

The Liberia-flagged Suezmax tanker Karolos, which can carry a maximum of one million barrels of oil, was sailing towards the western India port of Sikka on Friday after crossing the Strait of Hormuz on May 14, according to analysis from Kpler.