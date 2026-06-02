Workers halt work at Australia's Ichthys LNG plant with broader action threatened

Workers began a limited strike on Tuesday at Inpex's Ichthys liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia over a wage dispute, and their unions threatened much broader action next week that could disrupt LNG production and loadings.

Ichthys accounts for about 10 per cent of LNG supply from Australia, which is now the world's second-largest LNG exporter following damage to facilities in Qatar due to the Iran war.

The Offshore Alliance, made up of the Maritime Union of Australia and the Australian Workers' Union, said it was taking the action after Fair Work Commission-facilitated bargaining failed to resolve key claims on pay and conditions. The Electrical Trades Union (ETU) has also joined the strike.