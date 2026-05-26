Ichthys LNG avoids immediate disruption as union cancels strike

A union group said on Tuesday it had pulled strike action at Inpex's Ichthys liquefied natural gas facility in Darwin planned for Wednesday and Thursday due to progress made in bargaining.

The Offshore Alliance, made up of the Australian Workers Union and Maritime Union of Australia, said on May 18 it had served the Japanese gas giant notice of strike action at the 9.3-million-tonne facility after talks over pay and conditions had broken down.

Last month 326 of 346 union members voted to strike, pending six days of negotiations in May, as required by Australia's Fair Work Commission.