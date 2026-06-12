Woodside swoops in to take PetroChina stake in Australian gas project, blocking Inpex deal

Woodside Energy exercised its pre-emptive right to acquire PetroChina's 10.67 per cent stake in the Browse gas fields off the coast of Western Australia, the firm said on Friday, blocking a deal agreed with Japan's Inpex.

Browse is Australia's largest undeveloped conventional gas resource and is expected to support a proposed development linking the offshore fields to the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas facilities in Western Australia, whose current gas fields are in decline.

Industry watchers suggested in mid-May, when Inpex first made the announcement, that the Japanese company would seek to send the gas to its own two-train Ichthys LNG facility in Darwin, which would prove troublesome for Woodside.