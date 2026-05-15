Inpex buys into Australia's largest undeveloped gas field

Japan's Inpex said on Friday it would buy PetroChina's 10 per cent stake in the Browse gas fields offshore from Western Australia, the country's largest undeveloped gas resource.

The Japanese company did not disclose the price it paid for the Chinese giant's 10.67 per cent stake in the Brecknock, Calliance and Torosa gas fields.

It said completion of the sales and purchase transaction would be subject to regulatory approvals and joint venture partners' agreement. PetroChina bought its stake in the Browse project, operated by Woodside Energy, for $1.63 billion in December 2012 from BHP.