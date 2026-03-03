Vietnam LPG trader warns of shipment delays due to Middle East unrest

A unit of Vietnam's biggest gas trader has warned customers of delays in deliveries following supply disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East, according to a notice seen by Reuters.
PVGas Trading, a unit of leading gas trader PVGas, said in the March 2 notice that overseas suppliers had declared force majeure because of damage to a facility in Saudi Arabia and security threats to vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
PVGas Trading said two very large gas carriers have already been affected and said imports scheduled through March 10 would be delayed. It also could not confirm deliveries beyond that date, and urged customers to seek alternative supply where possible.
Vietnam relies heavily on LPG for household cooking, in restaurants and in small industries. While there is some domestic production, the country imports a significant share of its requirements, much of it sourced from the Middle East.
