Venture Global LNG promises on-time cargoes at agreed rates

US liquefied natural gas developer Venture Global LNG has told customers of its Plaquemines export plant under development in Louisiana that it will start delivering contracted cargoes on schedule and at the already-agreed-upon prices, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The Virginia-based company wrote on Friday to buyers of Plaquemines phase one - which include British major Shell and Poland’s Orlen - and said it remains committed to beginning long-term deliveries from October 31 despite a surge in global gas prices because of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“As global energy markets react to the critical developments surrounding Iran and the Middle East, we wanted to assure you that, as of today, phase one remains on schedule,” the letter said.