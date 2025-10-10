Venture Global loses LNG cargo case to BP in major arbitration ruling

The BP ruling contrasts with a decision in August that saw Venture Global prevail in a similar complaint from Shell. It was not immediately clear why the two cases produced different outcomes. BP is seeking damages of more than $1 billion plus interest, costs, and attorneys’ fees.

“The company is disappointed by the arbitration tribunal’s decision in the proceeding with BP, which it believes contradicts the decisive findings in the prior arbitration involving Shell,” Venture Global said in its filing.

Shares of Venture Global were down more than 10 per cent in after-hours trade, shaving off nearly $3.3 billion from the company’s market capitalization.