Venezuela signed five agreements with British oil major Shell on Thursday to advance oil and gas projects, including the company's participation in the coveted seven-trillion-cubic-feet Loran offshore gas field, the government said.

The country had signed preliminary agreements for some of the projects earlier this year with Shell, one of the few foreign companies that have taken early advantage of Venezuela's new energy investment opportunities following the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

This time, the parties secured Shell's participation in Loran, a reservoir that extends into Trinidad and Tobago's waters.