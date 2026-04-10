Shell targets 2027 for initial gas output from Venezuela-Trinidad field

Energy producer Shell plans to begin natural gas output in 2027 from the Loran-Manatee offshore field, which crosses the border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago the chairman of Trinidad's National Gas Company, Gerald Ramdeen, told Reuters on Thursday.

Shell is moving to accelerate gas projects in Venezuela under interim President Delcy Rodriguez's administration, particularly those with Trinidad, which needs fresh gas supplies to feed liquefied natural gas and petrochemical projects.

Shell told NGC it was working to have first gas from the joint field next year. It has increased the capacity of the pipeline that will transport the gas to Trinidad to one billion cubic feet per day, from the 700 million cubic feet per day originally planned, NGC's chairman said.

"That gas will now be brought to our Beachfield facility via a 32-inch pipeline, rather than the original 24-inch pipeline," Ramdeen added in an interview.